Tiger population up in Manas, Orang; Kaziranga hopes to cross the 140 mark

The tiger population in at least two of the four tiger reserves in Assam has registered an upward growth, with the authorities expecting the same to happen in the remaining two too. While Manas National Park has recorded presence of 30 individuals including six sub-adults, preliminary report from Orang National Park has put its figure at 28. Kaziranga meanwhile is expecting its figure to cross the 140 mark.

“We have recorded the presence of 30 tigers in the just-concluded census, which is a big jump from 14 in the last count. Last time however we could not cover the Panbari sector which covers about one-third of Manas’ area,” Manas National Park field director HK Sarma said. Manas, which had regained its World Heritage Site status after having lost it due to massive destruction during the peak of insurgency, would have more tigers if the contiguous Royal Manas National Park in Bhutan is also taken into account.

Sarma said the break-up of the 24 adult tigers of Manas was 12 males and 11 females, while the sex of one tiger could not be determined. “We believe that the actual figure would be more, given the fact that tigers have a tendency of hiding their cubs,” he said.

Sunnydeo Choudhary, field director of Orang on the other hand said his National Park had not only recorded an increase of four tigers since the last count, but would also vie for being named as the world’s highest tiger density area. “Going by the preliminary estimates, Orang has a density of 35.44 tigers per 100 sq km. Once that is confirmed by NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India, Orang will have a different kind of global distinction,” he said.

The preliminary census figures for Kaziranga however is yet to be out, with director Satyendra Singh saying it would take three weeks more. “Kaziranga is a very large area, and segregation and compilation of data will take at least 20 more days,” he said.

Singh however was optimistic that Kaziranga’s tiger count was likely to go up to 140 from the last figure of 116 found in 2014. “We strongly believe that Kaziranga’s total tiger must have crossed the 140 mark. But then the final figures are yet to be compiled and officially announced,” Singh told The Indian Express. Preliminary figures from Nameri National Park, the fourth tiger reserve in Assam is also yet to be announced.

