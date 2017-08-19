Tiger mauls man to death in Pilibhit

A tiger is suspected to have mauled to death a man inside the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the seventh such attack in the same forest area in the last three months. Ram Chandra (40), a resident of Pilibhit town, had gone into the Garha beat of the reserve, about 30 km from Pilibhit, to pick wood when he was attacked.

The attack happened at a time 75-80 personnel of the forest department, the Wildlife Trust of India, World Wildlife Fund and the Lucknow zoo are trying to locate another tiger that killed three persons between August 7 and 10 in the same reserve.

V K Singh, the conservator of forests in the Bareilly circle, said the tiger that killed Chandra was different from the one his team was trying to track.

“We have an image of the tiger (that killed the three other persons) that was taken from a camera trap at 4.05 am today,” Singh said.

He added that it was impossible for the same tiger to travel 60 km the same day and kill Chandra. In the past 11 months, 17 people have died in suspected tiger attacks in the Pilibhit that is home to 25-30 of the big cats.

Seven of the attacks happened in the reserve’s Mala range, where Chandra was found dead on Friday.

