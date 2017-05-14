Tiger kills 1 in Gadchiroli

A tiger killed a farmer when he was working in his field along with his wife at Ravi village in Armori tehsil of Gadchiroli district on Saturday. Waman Marappa, 55, was the deceased. His wife managed to escape to the village. Deputy Conservator of forest Vivek Hoshing said, “We suspect that it is the same tiger that had killed a man in the adjoining Wadsa tehsil in April. I have sought orders to tranquilize the animal.”

