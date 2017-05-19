Tiger cub found dead in Talodhi forest range

A tiger cub was found dead at the Talodhi forest range in Brahmapuri division in Chandrapur, officials said on Friday. The carcass of the two-month-old cub was found floating in a forest pond located in compartment 73 of Girgaon beat under the Talodi range on Thursday, a release from the office of Assistant Conservator of Forests (Brahmapuri division) said in Chandrapur.

The dead cub was spotted by the forest staff during a routine patrol in the area. However, the exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report, the release said. The carcass was cremated in the presence of officials.

