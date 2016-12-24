Tiger cub found dead in Bandhavgarh reserve

“The cub was killed yesterday during a fight between its mother and a tiger. The fight between the duo broke out over the eating of tigress’ prey,” BTR Deputy Director K P Bangar said. (representative image) “The cub was killed yesterday during a fight between its mother and a tiger. The fight between the duo broke out over the eating of tigress’ prey,” BTR Deputy Director K P Bangar said. (representative image)

A tiger cub has been found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria, third such death of the big cat reported from the wildlife sanctuary in as many months. The three-month-old cub was killed by an adult tiger in Kallwah core area of the reserve, an official said on Saturday.

“The cub was killed yesterday during a fight between its mother and a tiger. The fight between the duo broke out over the eating of tigress’ prey,” BTR Deputy Director K P Bangar said. The killed one was among two cubs born to this tigress about three months back.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he added. This was the third case of tiger death reported from the reserve. In a separate incident, the state’s oldest leopardess, Rani, died at Gwalior Zoo yesterday. She had been ill for the last few days and had stopped eating food.

Zoo in-charge Pradeep Shrivastava said Rani, born in 1991, was the star attraction of the park. He claimed she was the oldest leopard in the State.