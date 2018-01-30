Latest News
Tiger cub dies in Madhya Pradesh, seventh big cat to die this year

Park director Sanjay Shukla said the tigress T 27 was seen with four cubs on January 25 and was spotted with only one cub on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: January 30, 2018 3:03 am
tiger cub death, tiger cub dies, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, mp tiger reserve, madhya pradesh tiger cub dies, tiger cub dies, Bandhavgarh Reserve, madhya pradesh tiger cub, india news The seven-month-old cub was found dead near Baba Thenga talab in Mukki Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve. (Source: Reuters/Representational)
Madhya Pradesh lost one more tiger cub on Monday, the seventh big cat to die since the beginning of this year.

The seven-month-old cub was found dead near Baba Thenga talab in Mukki Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve and the authorities were anticipating more bad news as two siblings of the dead cub were reported missing.

Park director Sanjay Shukla said the tigress T 27 was seen with four cubs on January 25 and was spotted with only one cub on Monday.

