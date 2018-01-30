Tiger cub dies in Madhya Pradesh, seventh big cat to die this year

The seven-month-old cub was found dead near Baba Thenga talab in Mukki Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve. (Source: Reuters/Representational) The seven-month-old cub was found dead near Baba Thenga talab in Mukki Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve. (Source: Reuters/Representational)

Madhya Pradesh lost one more tiger cub on Monday, the seventh big cat to die since the beginning of this year.

The seven-month-old cub was found dead near Baba Thenga talab in Mukki Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve and the authorities were anticipating more bad news as two siblings of the dead cub were reported missing.

Park director Sanjay Shukla said the tigress T 27 was seen with four cubs on January 25 and was spotted with only one cub on Monday.

