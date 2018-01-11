Tiger census in doldrums as Maharashtra forest guards demand pay hike

The census exercise, preparation for which was started in December, is scheduled to be undertaken between January 20 and 25. (file photo/PTI) The census exercise, preparation for which was started in December, is scheduled to be undertaken between January 20 and 25. (file photo/PTI)

Uncertainty looms over the quadrennial national tiger census exercise in Maharashtra, with forest guards and foresters returning the tracking equipment to their respective offices saying they won’t use them unless they are included in technical category and given a corresponding pay scale.

The census exercise, preparation for which was started in December, is scheduled to be undertaken between January 20 and 25, but the ground staff is adamant on not using gadgets like HOW system, trap cameras and personal data assistant.

“We have already recommended higher pay for them. But they are making this irrational demand of being put in technical category. This is not done and amounts to misconduct. We have warned them that action will be taken against them if they don’t retract their position,” said a senior Forest official.

Another official said, “The problem with some forest guard and foresters is that the GPS also locates their position in the field and if they remain away from duty, it can be easily detected.”

The Maharashtra Forest Guard and Foresters Union, which is spearheading the demand, is one of the three major unions of the ground staff. Its president Vijay Meher said, “Our basic demand is pay parity with corresponding posts in departments like Revenue and Police. But despite a high court directive in 2004, our senior officers are not doing anything to settle the issue. On the contrary, they are putting pressure on us to fall in line. So, we have told them that we won’t use gadgets like GPS, PDA, camera traps etc but would do census work by manual methods as was being done earlier. We will work strictly according to what has been listed as duty in the works manual. Let the government include the new work with gadget help in the manual. It will help us plead our case for pay hike better with the pay commission.”

He refuted the allegation that the forest guards and foresters don’t want to use gadgets like GPS to avoid getting caught off duty. “We have always attended the call of duty with sincerity,” he said.

Taking to The Indian Express, Ajay Patil, President of Maharashtra State Forest Guards and Promoted Foresters Union, said, “Use of gadgets has been an issue raised by few members of the ground staff. The basic issue, however, is not that. Our union is demanding that the forest staff must get pay parity with Revenue staffers at equivalent positions. Currently, though the department is known as Revenue and Forest Department, the Revenue staff gets higher pay. Thus, a talathi gets more than the equivalent post of forest guard. Same situation exists for revenue inspector and forester, regular and range forest officer, et al.”

