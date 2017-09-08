Ties damaged by Doklam, not derailed: China Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on Thursday. (Reuters Photo/File) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on Thursday. (Reuters Photo/File)

In first remarks after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping two days ago, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday said relations between the two countries were “not derailed” while admitting that ties were “damaged and affected” during the 73-day Doklam stand off.

“Recently, due to well-known reasons, Sino-Indian relations were indeed damaged and affected. Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi have held successful bilateral talks in Xiamen and both sides should conscientiously implement the consensus of the leaders and ensure healthy and stable development,” Wang said, responding to a question at a press conference with Nepal Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

Wang said that relations were not “derailed” and underscored the importance of bilateral ties. “Sino-Indian relations are not derailed. Sino-Indian development represents the future of the world… win-win cooperation is an inevitable choice and the correct direction for Sino-Indian ties,” he said.

He said the two countries should learn from the past and maintain a peaceful border. “There should be no confrontation. We need to build strategic mutual trust, and the two sides need to work and regard each other as partners of cooperation, rather than be driven by old fashioned mindsets and regard each other as rivals or threats,” he said.

He said differences and problems should be handled properly along the lines of the five principles of peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that India could not rule out the possibility of a two-front war as “shocking”. “We have taken note of the position of the Indian military official concerned… I do not know whether his statements have been authorised, were his personal impromptu comments or were on behalf of the Indian government,” MFA’s Geng Shuang said.

