Tie old cows outside BJP and RSS leaders’ homes: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad has asked party workers to tie their old cows outside the homes of BJP and RSS leaders and watch their reactions.

The unusual prescription for countering cow vigilantism, allegedly backed by RSS and BJP leaders, came on Thursday at the conclusion of a three-day RJD meet in Rajgir.

“Just tie your old cows, which have stopped giving milk, at RSS and BJP workers’ (homes). Whenever you see stray cows, leave them at their houses and see how they react and what they do with them,” Lalu told workers, suggesting that the party “expose” the BJP on its pet theme. He also demanded that three of the four Shankaracharyas should be from the Other Backward Classes, Dalits and tribal communities.

The RJD chief asked party workers not to attack alliance partners, JD (U) and Congress, under any condition. “Whatever you say, you must not speak against the alliance,” he said.

