Ticketing agents in Kashmir condemn “exorbitant airfare”

Local ticketing agents in Kashmir on Sunday condemned the sharp increase in airfare of flights to and from the snow-hit Valley, especially during the last five days, when arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed due to inclement weather. “We the local ticketing agents of Kashmir Valley condemn the exorbitant airfares charged by the airlines during the peak season,” a statement from a group of local ticketing agents said at Srinagar.

The statement said the hike in airfare was arbitrary which has caused immense agony to the people and would have negative impact on the Valley’s tourism. They demanded that the airlines operate extra flights especially during the period when bad weather forces the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – the only all weather road link connecting the Valley with the rest of the country.

“We request all airlines to operate extra flights during the highway closure days and the following days when flights (at Srinagar airport) get cancelled. This will increase the inventory and fares will automatically come down,” they said.

The airfare to and from Srinagar has witnessed sharp increase since the snowfall which led to the closure of national highway for five days.