Delhi: Tibetans try to stage protest near Chinese embassy on National Uprising Day, more than 70 detained

Tibetan Youth Congress activists being detained by police at a protest outside the Chinese Embassy on the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi on Friday against the Chinese rule in Tibet. (Source: PTI) Tibetan Youth Congress activists being detained by police at a protest outside the Chinese Embassy on the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi on Friday against the Chinese rule in Tibet. (Source: PTI)

Scores of Tibetans protesting near Chinese embassy in Delhi on the occasion of 58th anniversary of Tibetan ‘National Uprising Day’ were detained by police Friday. The protesters gathered in the Diplomatic Enclave and tried to take out a march raising slogans and waiving Tibetan flags under the banner of Tibetan Youth Congress. They were detained by police on Shanti Path and later released.

Tibetan Youth Congress activists being detained by police in New Delhi on Friday (Source: PTI) Tibetan Youth Congress activists being detained by police in New Delhi on Friday (Source: PTI)

A Tibetan Youth Congress activist being detained by police, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI) A Tibetan Youth Congress activist being detained by police, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI)

“More than 70 Tibetan protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station and later released from there,” said a senior police officer. Tibetans commemorate the anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day on March 10, paying tribute to those who “sacrificed” their lives for “independence” from “Chinese rule” over Tibet.

The protesters including women raised slogans against China and tried to reach the embassy in the high security zone in Chanakyapuri where they were stopped by police.