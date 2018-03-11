Tibetans in exile mark Uprising Day

Tibetan activists take part in a rally in Dharamshala on Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Tibetan activists take part in a rally in Dharamshala on Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The president of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay, Saturday asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet by holding talks with representatives of the Dalai Lama. Addressing the Tibetan fraternity at the Dalai Lama’s temple here on the occasion of the 59th National Uprising Day of Tibet, Sangay said that the Tibetan administration in exile was firm in its commitment to peacefully resolve the issue. “As Xi Jinping sets out to begin his second term, I urge him to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet through dialogue between the envoys of His Holiness The Dalai Lama and the representatives of the Chinese government,” he said.

Sangay said that despite continued repression, Tibetans in Tibet voiced their resistance against Beijing’s “repressive policies”. Steering clear of any comment on the government’s directive asking officials to stay away from Tibetan functions commemorating 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama, Sangay thanked India and other countries for giving refuge to the exiles. “To acknowledge their solidarity, the Central Tibetan Administration will mark this year as a ‘Thank you Year’,” he said. The only Indian representative present in official capacity was Rajya Sabha MP George Baker, who was chief guest on the occasion.

