Tibetan National Uprising Day LIVE UPDATES: ‘Thankful towards India for hosting, supporting Tibetans’

The commemorative event of 59th Tibetan National Uprising Day began Saturday morning at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala. The Dalai Lama will not take part in the event because he has disassociated himself from any political role since 2011.
Stating that since this was a “very sensitive time” for bilateral relations with China, the Centre had sent out a note asking “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the Centre and states to stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.
According to Khenpo Sonam Tenphal, Parliament Speaker of the Tibetan Government in Exile, the Tibetan community was very grateful to India for giving shelter to them and for being a gracious host but said border issues between India and China would never be resolved unless the issue of Tibet was resolved.
Today as we commemorate 60 years in exile, I would like to especially thank India and the countries around the world that generously continue to host and support Tibetans. To acknowledge their solidarity, the Central Tibetan Administration will mark this year as a 'Thank You Year' and accordingly will organise a series of events around the globe, Sangay said.
Sangay: As President Xi Jinping sets out to begin his second term I urge him to resolve the issue of Tibet through dialogue between the envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the representatives of the Chinese government.
Given the hardline policies of the Chinese govt, 152 Tibetans from all three provinces of Tibet have self immolated since 2009 calling for freedom of Tibetans and return of the Dalai Lama, Sangay said.
"Despite continued and increased repression, Tibetans in Tibet have voiced their resistance against repressive policies of the Chinese government with unwavering conviction," Lobsang Sangay, president of the Central Tibetan Administration said while addressing the audience. Sangay heads the Tibetan Government in Exile.
Rajya Sabha MP George Baker (in white) was present for the Tibetan National Uprising Day ceremony in Dharamshala. The former BJP member is a nominated MP from the Anglo Indian community.