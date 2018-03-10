Tibetan National Uprising Day LIVE UPDATES: ‘Thankful towards India for hosting, supporting Tibetans’

The Dalai Lama temple in Dharamsala. The Dalai Lama temple in Dharamsala.

The commemorative event of 59th Tibetan National Uprising Day began Saturday morning at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala. The Dalai Lama will not take part in the event because he has disassociated himself from any political role since 2011.

Stating that since this was a “very sensitive time” for bilateral relations with China, the Centre had sent out a note asking “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the Centre and states to stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.

According to Khenpo Sonam Tenphal, Parliament Speaker of the Tibetan Government in Exile, the Tibetan community was very grateful to India for giving shelter to them and for being a gracious host but said border issues between India and China would never be resolved unless the issue of Tibet was resolved.

