Tibet group urges China to start dialogue with the Dalai Lama

The Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) has urged China to start dialogue with the Tibetan Government in Exile for a final solution. A delegation of the TSGAP led by its President Gicho Kabak had met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in New Delhi on Thursday.

A press release by the group on Friday stated that the Nobel Laureate had said that the Tibetan Government in Exile was not demanding full independence for Tibet from China and the Tibetans are not against the people of China. “Instead they just demand granting of genuine autonomy on win-win- basis under the middle way approach of the Tibetan Government”, the release said.

The Dalai Lama had expressed his gratitude to the team of TSGAP for extending its support and solidarity for the Tibetan cause, the release said. The TSGAP observed that the Dalai Lama was hopeful in 1979 when the then Chinese premier Deng Xiaoping had told his brother Gyalo Thondup that except independence, all other issues could be resolved through negotiation.

The TSGAP had assured the Dalai Lama to extend its support and solidarity to the Tibetan cause by means of awareness activities like seminar and publication of magazines till Tibet issue is resolved. TSGAP vice president Tanyong Tatak and Secretary General Anok Wangsa were part of the delegation, the release said.

