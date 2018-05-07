Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rains expected in next 48 hours; Haryana schools shut today

A week after dust storms wreaked havoc in west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 124 people and leaving more than 300 injured, thunderstorms accompanied by squall and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 20 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. However, the fresh round of stormy weather is unlikely to be as devastating as the one that was witnessed last week. In its evening bulletin on Sunday, the IMD warned people especially in northern and eastern states to brace for extreme weather. Following the warning, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed on the two days. The Himachal Pradesh government has alerted all deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates to remain alert on Monday.
Thunderstorms and heavy rains predicted across north and east India today. Follow live updates here
The IMD, in a statement, said: “Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab (on Monday). Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over west UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, interior Karnataka and Kerala.” It also predicted that dust storms were “very likely” at isolated places in Rajasthan.
“The thunderstorm activity is already under progress in many parts of the country and we have been issuing alerts regarding that. But the activity is likely to intensify and strengthen over the next two days,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of services at IMD, told The Indian Express.
Haryana schools to remain shut for two days
Fresh round of thunderstorms won't be as devastating as the one that struck last week
Welcome to our live blog. We will keep you updated throughout the day about the changing weather scenario and IMD alerts. As per the latest IMD bulletin, issued on Sunday evening, thunderstorms and high-speed gusty winds are predicted in the northern and north-western region over the next two days. However, there is good news as this time it won't be as storng and devastating like last week. “The current meteorological conditions indicate that the oncoming round of thunderstorms would not be as strong as we saw in the last week,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of services at IMD, said.
So, why is the country, especially the northern region, witnessing such turbulent weather since the past week. Rainstorms and duststorms arise from similar meteorological conditions. They are almost always preceded -- and caused -- by a spell of intense heat. Thunderstorms or hail occur when the atmosphere has moisture; when it doesn’t, duststorms take place. Many parts of India witness a build-up of surface heat during this time of the year. The places that were hit by the storms had seen heat-wave like conditions last week. The final trigger, however, is the development of a largescale air-circulation system. In this particular case, the trigger came from the circulation system that developed over Rajasthan a last week.
The India Meteorological Department said there were chances of rain in the national capital, while a dust and thunder storm may hit the city in the next 24 hours. Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja are expected to receive rainfall on Monday. "There are chances of rains at different areas of the city... There are possibilities of thunderstorm and dust storm from Monday evening onwards," an IMD official said.
According to IMD, for the country as a whole, cumulative rainfall during this year’s pre-monsoon season up to May 2, 2018, is below the long period average (LPA) by 21 per cent. Till May 2, northwest India received 55.1 mm rainfall as against a normal of 81.2 mm. East and northeast India too witnessed a rainfall deficit of 29 per cent. The southern peninsula, however, received 19 per cent more rainfall than the LPA.
(Source: IMD)
Rains lash Chandigarh and surrounding areas. A few private schools in Chandigarh also announced closure for two days. The maximum temperatures at most places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh remained between 31.5 to 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday with rainfall at some places and overcast sky at several in others.
Light to moderate rain is expected in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. The day temperature has been predicted to remain around 32-36 Degree Celsuis during the next three days. Chandigarh recorded 1.5 mm rainfall on Sunday.
In view of the Met department issuing a warning of thunderstorm and rain between May 7 and 8, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed on two days. Panchkula schools will also remain shut on Monday and Tuesday. Until late on Sunday night, Punjab Education department gave no indication it would follow suit. Mohali schools may not shut on Monday.
Here is the IMD update for Himachal Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely to hit the hill state today. Director IMD Shimla said several regions may experience heavy rainfall. “Thunderstorm and strong wind warning for May 7 and 8 has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts.” he said. On Sunday, Shimla and many parts of the state witnessed scattered rains and thunderstorm as similar conditions is likely to prevail on Monday.
Here is a quick roundup of the events from last week. At least 124 people were killed as storms and heavy rain lashed swathes of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit with more than 80 deaths. Officials said 90 people were injured while 134 domestic animals were killed in the state. In Rajasthan, 38 people were killed and 211 injured. Head injuries sustained as a result of collapsing houses and falling trees caused most of the deaths. The storms disrupted railway and bus services as well as power connectivity.
