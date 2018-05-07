Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rains expected in next 48 hours; Haryana schools shut today

Thunderstorm alert LIVE Updates: The fresh round of stormy weather is unlikely to be as devastating as the one that was witnessed last week.. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Thunderstorm alert LIVE Updates: The fresh round of stormy weather is unlikely to be as devastating as the one that was witnessed last week.. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A week after dust storms wreaked havoc in west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 124 people and leaving more than 300 injured, thunderstorms accompanied by squall and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 20 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. However, the fresh round of stormy weather is unlikely to be as devastating as the one that was witnessed last week. In its evening bulletin on Sunday, the IMD warned people especially in northern and eastern states to brace for extreme weather. Following the warning, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed on the two days. The Himachal Pradesh government has alerted all deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates to remain alert on Monday.