India weather LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm warning for Delhi-NCR, dust storm likely in parts of Rajasthan

On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/File) On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/File)

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is expected to hit the national capital region on Sunday evening, a weather alert released by the meteorological (MeT) department said. The IMD also issued a dust storm warning for some parts of Rajasthan. An official of the MeT department said that the minimum temperature for Delhi, which was 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, is normal for this time of the year, he added, “Skies will remain partly cloudy tomorrow. There is also a possibility of thundery development in the evening”.

Temperatures may rise over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the northwestern plains of North Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh as the Western Disturbance is moving eastward which may reduce the cyclonic activity building over the region. According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall is expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and certain places in Karnataka and Lakshadweep islands.