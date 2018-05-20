India weather LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm warning for Delhi-NCR, dust storm likely in parts of Rajasthan

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is expected to hit the national capital region on Sunday evening, a weather alert released by the meteorological (MeT) department said. The IMD also issued a dust storm warning for some parts of Rajasthan. An official of the MeT department said that the minimum temperature for Delhi, which was 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, is normal for this time of the year, he added, “Skies will remain partly cloudy tomorrow. There is also a possibility of thundery development in the evening”.
Temperatures may rise over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the northwestern plains of North Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh as the Western Disturbance is moving eastward which may reduce the cyclonic activity building over the region. According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall is expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and certain places in Karnataka and Lakshadweep islands.
Highlights
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast states from May 23 to May 27. Day temperatures are likely to decrease and will remain between 28-30 degrees.
(Image courtesy: Skymet Weather)Cyclonic formations can be seen across the country, according to Skymet Weather:* A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh.* One cyclonic trough was seen running from Southwest Rajasthan to East Vidarbha across Madhya Pradesh.* Another cyclonic circulation is seen over East Bihar and adjoining region.* A fourth cyclonic circulation lies over South Assam and adjoining Meghalaya.* A fifth cyclonic circulation is seen over South Lakshadweep.* A sixth cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin and adjoining South Tamil Nadu. A trough is seen running from this system to South Madhya Maharashtra.* A seventh cyclonic circulation is seen over southeastern parts of Bay of Bengal off South Andaman Sea in the lower levels.
A cyclonic trough is seen extending from east Madhya Pradesh to Rayalaseema across Telangana. Isolated activity is expected at southeast Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
Heat wave conditions very likely over some parts with severe heat wave at one or two pockets over Vidarbha; heat wave conditions at one or two pockets over Madhya Pradesh. Also, duststorm, thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.
Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Dust storm and thundershowers is likely to occur over parts of North Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rain forecast in Northeast, South Karnataka including Bengaluru; heatwave in Rajasthan, according to Skymet Weather. (Image courtesy: Skymet Weather)
Kota in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was the hottest place in Rajasthan, even as the MeT department issued a dust or thunderstorm warning at some places in the state. (PTI)
Delhiites woke up to a warm Sunday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 39 per cent at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said. (PTI)