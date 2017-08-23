Thunderstorm, lightning likely to occur in 15 Odisha districts, IMD

Sambalpur : People walk through Water logged roads in Sambalpur, Odisha after heavy rains. PTI Photo Sambalpur : People walk through Water logged roads in Sambalpur, Odisha after heavy rains. PTI Photo

The IMD on Wednesday said thunderstorm and lightning were likely to occur in 15 Odisha districts. The IMD also said, in a separate release, that heavy rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in coastal Odisha during the next 48 hours. It cautioned the people to take shelter in nearby buildings or other safety locations.

The districts which have been alerted were Maurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nawarangpur and Koraput. Sources at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said, rainfall has occurred at a few places in south Odisha, one or two places in north Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places in south coastal Odisha.

Puri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Nawarangpur, Bolangir and Rayagada districts received considerable amount of rainfall.

