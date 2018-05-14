Thunderstorm kills 41 across four states; heavy rain, dust storm to continue for next 72 hours

Uttar Pradesh, with 18 deaths, bore the maximum brunt of the weather disturbances that prevailed on Sunday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Uttar Pradesh, with 18 deaths, bore the maximum brunt of the weather disturbances that prevailed on Sunday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

At least 41 people were killed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi after dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in multiple parts across the country. High-velocity winds coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill. Eighteen people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, while 12 died in West Bengal and nine in Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported. Three deaths were also reported from the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain accompanied by strong winds will continue for the next 72 hours across the country, though the intensity might not be as strong. “There is a circulation of a western disturbance in northwest India. We had forecast that the weather will be adverse for two-three days. This thunderstorm will continue for the next 48-72 hours,” said Charan Singh, Scientist, IMD, on the weather change in Delhi. “Thunderstorms, accompanied by winds, are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west UP, Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala,” said the IMD advisory.

The MeT department has also predicted a heat wave in few regions including Rajasthan, Vidharba, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh.

Follow India weather LIVE Updates

According to IMD, the rain and thunderstorm will continue for the next 72 hours across the country, though the intensity might not be as strong. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) According to IMD, the rain and thunderstorm will continue for the next 72 hours across the country, though the intensity might not be as strong. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Destruction across parts of India

Uttar Pradesh, with 18 deaths, bore the maximum brunt of the weather disturbance that prevailed on Sunday. Five people were killed in Kasganj, three in Bulandshahr and two each in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. Six died in Etawah, Aligarh, Kannauj, Hapur, Noida and Sambhal, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said. Twenty-eight people were also injured after the thunderstorms pummelled different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In West Bengal, at least 12 people, including four children, were killed and over 15 injured in lightning strike amid heavy rain, an official of the state disaster management department said. Five deaths were reported from Howrah district, while two deaths each from West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts and one from Murshidabad district.

Heavy rain accompanied by gales lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh resulting in the death of nine. While seven persons were killed in Srikakulam district alone, two more were killed in Kadapa, officials said.

People cover themselves with a poly sheet in Patparganj area on NH-24 on Sunday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) People cover themselves with a poly sheet in Patparganj area on NH-24 on Sunday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Life thrown out of gear in Delhi

In Delhi, the squall and dust storm caused the temperature to drop to 25.2 degree Celsius. The strong winds knocked down nearly 200 trees in the city. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from Najafgarh, Transit Camp, Nehru Place, Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar and Raj Nagar in Palam, said a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service. A man was crushed to death in a wall collapse, while a woman was killed when a tree uprooted and fell on her, the police said.

According to Delhi police, until 7.30 pm, they received 189 calls regarding fallen trees, 40 regarding fallen poles while 31 reports came in of fallen tin sheds or roofs. Fallen trees combined with low visibility added to traffic snarls.

Read | Thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR claims three lives, flights, metro hit; storm to continue for next 48-72 hours

Operations at the Delhi airport came to a standstill due to low visibility. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Operations at the Delhi airport came to a standstill due to low visibility. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Rail, road, air traffic halted

Operations at the Delhi airport came to a standstill due to low visibility. Many passengers were left stranded as at least 40 flights were diverted and over two dozen delayed.

According to the chief meteorologist at the IGI Airport Met station, strong winds for such a prolonged time are unusual. “The airport was under prolonged severe weather between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Forty-seven flights were diverted. Strong winds in the flight path reported by pilots while attempting to land were very unusual,” he said. Metro services were also affected on two lines for over an hour. According to officials, trains on the Violet Line were run in two loops (Sarita Vihar-Escorts Mujesar and Nehru Place- Kashmere Gate) from 5 pm to 5.40 pm after a “tree fell on the overhead line between Okhla and Jasola stations”.’

The rail movement was also disrupted due to the storm. The Northern Railways said the train movement was disrupted on the section between the Hazrat Nizamuddin and Palwal stations due to tree felling. A few passenger and freight trains were held up for around 25 minutes because of the disruption. The Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express was also stopped near Sonepat due to the uprooting of trees.

At least 18 people have been reportedly killed in lightening strikes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal today. My condolences to their families. I urge Congress party workers to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2018

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths caused due to thunderstorms. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi tweeted. Gandhi urged the Congress workers to provide assistance to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd