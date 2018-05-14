India weather LIVE Updates: IMD predicts rain, squall over next 72 hours

At least 41 people were killed after dust and thunderstorms swept through parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe weather warnings for the next 72 hours for all regions between Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. It has forecast that there could be light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, although their intensity might be less. Sunday evening’s storm saw wind speeds of up to 109 kmph in the national capital region. It was followed by a strong squall. Metro and flight services were affected and the city witnessed multiple traffic jams. The Delhi Police had until 7:30pm, received as many as 189 calls reporting fallen trees, 40 calls for fallen poles, and 31 reports of fallen tin sheds or roofs, which added to the traffic woes. As many as 40 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport while Metro services remained suspended for well over an hour.
Live Blog
INDIA WEATHER LIVE UPDATES: IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light rain over northwestern India in the next 72 hours.
Dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital, claiming many lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of a thunderstorm and hail that left at least 18 people dead, while 12 people including four children were killed in West Bengal, nine in Andhra Pradesh, and two in Delhi, officials said. At several places in north India including Delhi, high-velocity winds uprooted trees and affected road, rail and air services. Dust storms and rain were witnessed across northwestern India on Sunday evening and are likely to recur in the next three days. According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtara, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu yesterday.
Highlights
Weather prediction for today:
The IMD says that a western disturbance is present over Jammu-Kashmir and its neighbouring areas while another fresh western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region. An eastwest trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighbouring areas to Nagaland across north Madhya Pradesh, south Bihar, West Bengal and Meghalaya in lower levels.
Due to these disturbances and troughs, scattered to widespread rain or hail with isolated squall or gusty winds are highly likely over the western Himalayan region. Isolated to scattered instances of rain or thunderstorm over the adjoining areas of the region are also likely in the next 34 hours, the weatherman says.
Heatwave strikes
On Sunday, Temparutures above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Temperature was recorded five degrees above normal at many places in Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places in Jammu-Kashmir.
The IMD says that a western disturbance is present over Jammu-Kashmir and its neighbouring areas while another fresh western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region. An eastwest trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighbouring areas to Nagaland across north Madhya Pradesh, south Bihar, West Bengal and Meghalaya in lower levels.
Due to these disturbances and troughs, scattered to widespread rain or hail with isolated squall or gusty winds are highly likely over the western Himalayan region. Isolated to scattered instances of rain or thunderstorm over the adjoining areas of the region are also likely in the next 34 hours, the weatherman says.
Dust storm Highlights: Several dead in UP, over 70 flights diverted at IGI airport; Delhi metro services hit
Sunday's thunderstorm and rain brought hail to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad area (Source: ANI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
On Sunday, Temparutures above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Temperature was recorded five degrees above normal at many places in Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places in Jammu-Kashmir.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Northwestern India last night witnessed a severe dust and thunderstorm followed by light rain. Meanwhile, many parts of the country are reeling under heat wave. Follow this blog for the latest weather updates.