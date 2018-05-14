India weather LIVE Updates: IMD predicts rain, squall over next 72 hours

Weather prediction for today:

The IMD says that a western disturbance is present over Jammu-Kashmir and its neighbouring areas while another fresh western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region. An eastwest trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighbouring areas to Nagaland across north Madhya Pradesh, south Bihar, West Bengal and Meghalaya in lower levels.

Due to these disturbances and troughs, scattered to widespread rain or hail with isolated squall or gusty winds are highly likely over the western Himalayan region. Isolated to scattered instances of rain or thunderstorm over the adjoining areas of the region are also likely in the next 34 hours, the weatherman says.