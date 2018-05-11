Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy rains for coastal Andhra and northeast region
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 10:40:54 am
Thunderstorm, delhi thunderstorm, India weather, dust storm, met dept, IMD, weather updates, Delhi temperature today, weather news, indian express On Wednesday, nine people were killed and four others had been injured in Uttar Pradesh as thunderstorm lashed out at the western part of the state. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and heavy rains over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Gusty winds with speed reaching 50-70 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely to hit the Northeastern states of Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. While Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra is expected to remain dry. On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 17 others had been injured in Uttar Pradesh as thunderstorm lashed out at the western part of the state, reported PTI. Dust storm, rains and thunder left at least 100 animals dead in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. In Shimla, trees were uprooted and the roofs off homes were blown away on Monday. The Met department faced criticism for spreading panic among people in Delhi NCR and authorities when an alert had been issued for a severe thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday.

Live Blog

Thunderstorm LIVE updates: Heavy rains predicted over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Highlights

    10:40 (IST) 11 May 2018
    National Disaster Management Authority tweets Do's and Dont's on lightning
    10:28 (IST) 11 May 2018
    IMD forecast for May 11

    Duststorm likely over West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

    10:13 (IST) 11 May 2018

    Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-­70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, IMD predicted.

    Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued orders to the state administration to speed up relief operations. He said that an immediate assessment of the damage and loss of property due to the thunderstorm must be undertaken. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heatwave conditions are likely at West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Odisha.

