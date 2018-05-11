Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy rains for coastal Andhra and northeast region

On Wednesday, nine people were killed and four others had been injured in Uttar Pradesh as thunderstorm lashed out at the western part of the state. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) On Wednesday, nine people were killed and four others had been injured in Uttar Pradesh as thunderstorm lashed out at the western part of the state. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and heavy rains over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Gusty winds with speed reaching 50-70 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely to hit the Northeastern states of Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. While Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra is expected to remain dry. On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 17 others had been injured in Uttar Pradesh as thunderstorm lashed out at the western part of the state, reported PTI. Dust storm, rains and thunder left at least 100 animals dead in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. In Shimla, trees were uprooted and the roofs off homes were blown away on Monday. The Met department faced criticism for spreading panic among people in Delhi NCR and authorities when an alert had been issued for a severe thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday.