Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts dust storm, squall today, Delhi metro could be hit

Dust storm over Delhi on Monday night (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Days after dust storms whipped through parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing over a hundred people, a blame game has started between the Centre and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over alleged lapses in the weather warning agency’s early warning mechanism. While the Centre has asked IMD to explain why its forecasting mechanisms failed to prevent the deaths, the meteorological agency maintained it had called up chief secretaries of the two BJP-ruled states, but they had “failed to disseminate the information.” The IMD also said that its role was to forecast and issue alerts, while it was up to the state authorities to take it to the “last mile” and alert people.