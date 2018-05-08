Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts dust storm, squall today, Delhi metro could be hit

Several parts of north India are likely to witness thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds and moderate squall on Tuesday. Winds speed is expected to vary between 50 and 70 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD issued an alert on Monday saying “under the influence of a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and a west-east tough from northwest Rajasthan to central Madhya Pradesh in lower levels” will bring light to moderate rainfall in north India. The prediction comes a week after a deadly thunderstorm killed at least 124 people and injured more than 300 in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In the next 48 hours, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to moderate rainfall. The wind speed of 50-70 kilometers per hour has been predicted.
Highlights
The Delhi government has also issued an advisory, “asking people to monitor the media for updates and warning instructions; not to take bath during the storm as lightning can travel along pipes, and to unplug electrical equipment”.
The Delhi government has also issued an advisory, “asking people to monitor the media for updates and warning instructions; not to take bath during the storm as lightning can travel along pipes, and to unplug electrical equipment”.
Flights delayed due to dust storm
Six arriving flights, one departure flight delayed due to the dust storm that hit Delhi and adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.
IMD also said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over J&K, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, west UP and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim."
IMD also said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over J&K, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, west UP and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim."
IMD issues amber-coloured alert
On Monday, the IMD issued what is known as an amber-coloured alert, signifying the level of caution, that is needed to be followed. There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green (no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed).
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was campaigning in Karnataka when the storm caused havoc in the state, had blamed the weather department for not providing adequate information. Rajasthan authorities had also said that information provided by the weather monitoring agency was not “specific”.
A senior IMD official told The Indian Express that “written observations on the steps taken to issue warnings” had been sent to the Centre. “The IMD is not to be blamed… We provided a warning of up to five days before the May 2 storm,” the official said.
The Centre has asked IMD to explain why its forecasting mechanisms failed to prevent the deaths. But the meteorological agency maintained it had called up chief secretaries of the two BJP-ruled states, but they had “failed to disseminate the information.” The IMD also said that its role was to forecast and issue alerts, while it was up to the state authorities to take it to the “last mile” and alert people.
Meanwhile, a blame game has started between the Centre and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over alleged lapses in the weather warning agency’s early warning mechanism, days after dust storms whipped through parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing over a hundred people.
The IMD on Monday held a meeting to review preparedness.
The Delhi Metro, too, has decided to exercise caution in running trains. “If wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph, then train movement will remain normal but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40kmph or less at platforms on elevated sections. If wind speed is more than 90kmph, then trains will be put oh hold at platforms… no train will enter the platform with a speed of more than 15kmph. Normal movement of trains will be restored once the wind speed is less then 85kmph for continuous five minutes,” the DMRC said.
Delhi Police, meanwhile, has asked those in trouble to call any of their helplines or to send a message to their Twitter handle.
The Delhi government has also issued an advisory, “asking people to monitor the media for updates and warning instructions; not to take bath during the storm as lightning can travel along pipes, and to unplug electrical equipment”.
Officials said the decision has been taken following inputs from the state disaster management authority. “The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued a weather warning for Northwest India, which indicates possible occurrence of ‘isolated thunderstorm/gusty winds with speed of 50-60kmph/ squall/hail’ between 3 pm to 7 pm in Delhi, which is expected to peak around 5.30 pm,” stated the DoE order. The DM, Ghaziabad also said all schools will remain shut.
With the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert that several parts of north India, including Delhi, could witness “isolated thunderstorms and gusty wind” on Tuesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said all evening shift schools will remain closed. Other schools have been asked not to hold outdoor activities.
Severe dust-storm hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and Sikar last night, electricity was disrupted.
Six arriving flights, one departure flight delayed due to the dust storm that hit Delhi and adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.
A tree fell down in the Delhi Cantt area after a dust storm hit Delhi and adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad. (ANI photo)
Thunderstorm and hailstorm alert issued for Dehradun district for the next 48 hours. In the wake of the alert, all schools and Anganwadi centres in the district to remain closed tomorrow.
A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night. Visuals of dust-storm hitting the Pragati Maidan area of Delhi.
Heat wave conditions were also likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, the alert said.
IMD also said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over J&K, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, west UP and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim."
The IMD said: “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, west Madhya Pradesh, east UP, east Rajasthan, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala.” A yellow alert has been issued for these states.
On Monday, the IMD issued what is known as an amber-coloured alert, signifying the level of caution, that is needed to be followed. There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green (no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed).
On May 2, dust storms wreaked havoc in west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 124 people and leaving more than 300 injured. The deadly dust storm that hit swathes of western and northern India on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan bore the maximum brunt of the squall that left a trail of destruction across the states, bringing down mud houses, uprooting trees and destroying crops.
IMD said, “Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the same period." But, IMD additional director-general Mritunjay Mohapatra said, “The intensity is expected to be less in comparison to the thunderstorm that occurred on May 2.”
Welcome to our Live Blog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert stating that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm with gusty winds and moderate squall on Tuesday. Follow to get the latest updates.