Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm, squall likely to hit 13 states today

With the weather disturbance heading eastwards, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jhharkhand and Bihar on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala today. According to the IMD forecast, there has been a significant decrease in thunderstorm activity over Northwest India resulting in a rise in temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius during next two days. In Uttar Pradesh, nine people were killed and four others injured as thunderstorm lashed parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Criticised for issuing an alert for a thunderstorm that triggered widespread panic among people, especially in Delhi, the Met department Wednesday said the wind speed observed was well within the range of what it had forecast. Dust storm, rains and thunder left at least 100 animals dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off homes in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday.
Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: A dust storm with a wind speed of up to 70kmph had hit Delhi Tuesday night followed by a squall. Following this, all evening schools run by the Delhi government and a few private morning schools remained closed on Wednesday. The weather department has forecast another round of heavy rain and thunderstorm tonight.
A dust storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour, had hit the national capital last night followed by a squall, bringing down the temperature after a hot day. Delhi government had put search and rescue teams on standby in the wake of the weatherman issuing a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm.
Death toll in last night's storm in parts of Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 11 with the death of a 15-year-old boy who got killed when lightning struck him at Mohabbatpur village under Hathras Junction police station area.The incident occurred when Bhupendra was returning home along with his buffalo.