Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm, squall likely to hit 13 states today

A man puts back flower pots that got toppled in gutsy winds on top of a building in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: A dust storm with a wind speed of up to 70kmph had hit Delhi Tuesday night followed by a squall. Following this, all evening schools run by the Delhi government and a few private morning schools remained closed on Wednesday. The weather department has forecast another round of heavy rain and thunderstorm tonight.