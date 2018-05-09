Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm, squall likely to hit 12 states including Bihar, West Bengal today

Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Water splashes out of Ana Sagar Lake during a thunderstorm in Ajmer on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Water splashes out of Ana Sagar Lake during a thunderstorm in Ajmer on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Signalling that the freak weather phenomenon over northern India has moved eastward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that thunderstorm and squall with a wind speed of up to 70 kmph are “very likely” in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India on Wednesday. The Met department released an advisory saying thunderstorm with gusty winds are “very likely” in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. “A similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states except Mizoram,” it said. The National Disaster Management Authority also said that the thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states on Wednesday. Dust storm, rains and thunder left at least 100 animals dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off homes in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday.