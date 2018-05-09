Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm, squall likely to hit 12 states including Bihar, West Bengal today

Signalling that the freak weather phenomenon over northern India has moved eastward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that thunderstorm and squall with a wind speed of up to 70 kmph are “very likely” in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India on Wednesday. The Met department released an advisory saying thunderstorm with gusty winds are “very likely” in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. “A similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states except Mizoram,” it said. The National Disaster Management Authority also said that the thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states on Wednesday. Dust storm, rains and thunder left at least 100 animals dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off homes in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday.
However, K Sathi Devi, head of IMD’s National weather Forecasting Centre, said the severe weather phenomenon over northwest India is likely to subside as the influence of two western disturbances – which led to the erratic weather – is weakening.
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 13.
The NDMA said that the National Capital Region, and Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal in Haryana is likely to be again hit by the unusual weather today.
The IMD said south-interior Karnataka, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region of the state, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will also witness thunderstorm with gusty winds today.
“Under the influence of the above two systems, widespread thunderstorm activity very likely simultaneously over northwest, central, east, northeast and peninsular India from May 13 onwards,” Sathi Devi said.
An easterly wave with an embedded lower level cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect states in the southern peninsula during the next week.
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 13.
Heat wave conditions are likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, interior Odisha and west parts of Jharkhand. The weather may be tumultuous next week.
“The western disturbance currently located over Jammu and Kashmir is very likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours and become unimportant. A cyclonic circulation in lower levels lies over Haryana and neighbourhood. It would move eastwards towards west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter,” the IMD said.
