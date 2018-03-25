Delhi witnesses pleasant day, thunderstorm warning in West Bengal, Odisha

The rainfall is expected in major parts of India, mainly in states of Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar (File) The rainfall is expected in major parts of India, mainly in states of Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar (File)

In the next 24 hours, a thunderstorm may strike Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha with heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. The meteorological conditions are also conducive for rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over most parts of the country excluding east, northeast and extreme south peninsular India during next 2 to 3 days.

Yesterday, maximum temperatures in some places of Odisha, Karnataka crossed 40-degree centigrade, while in most places the temperature is marked above normal. The rainfall is expected in major parts of India, mainly in states of Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at many places of Jammu & Kashmir (5.1°C or more), Himachal Pradesh (3.1°C to 5.0), Uttarakhand, Punjab and Saurashtra and Kutch(1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan and Bihar and Jharkhand.

Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab; at isolated places over West Bengal & Sikkim and south Interior Karnataka; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C)and most places of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, according to weathermen. The humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent. “The sky will clear throughout the day with no rainfall prediction,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

Temperatures recorded in four metropolitan centres were Kolkata- Maximum, 34.6 (-0.2) DC Minimum 26.0 (2.8) New Delhi- Maximum 32.3 (1.8) DC Minimum 18.5 (1.7), Chennai- Maximum 35.4 (1.1) DC Minimum 25.0 (0.6) Mumbai- Maximum 31.5 (0.2) DC Minimum 23.5 (0.4)

–With inputs from PTI & IANS

