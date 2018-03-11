Thundershowers predicted over next three days in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerela, fishermen advised to remain cautious

As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea over these areas.(AP Photo/File) As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea over these areas.(AP Photo/File)

Thundersqualls and strong winds are expected over next three days in southern parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas because of the movement of a low pressure area lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka-south Tamil Nadu coast.

As per India Meteorological Department forecast, the low pressure area is likely to become “more marked” and move westwards during the next 48 hours, causing occasional thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds over parts of south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin and Maldives.

“Squally winds speed reaching 30­-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely to prevail occasionally over south Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area,” stated the IMD.

As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised to remain cautious while venturing into the sea over these areas. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Thiruvananthapuram Coast of south Kerala during next 36 hours,”said Director, MeT Department, Thiruvananthapuram.

