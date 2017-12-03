Thumping majority for BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a foregone conclusion, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that Haryana was among the fastest growing states in the country. (File Photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that Haryana was among the fastest growing states in the country. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday claimed a “BJP wave” was sweeping across the country and the party would win the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with “thumping majority”.

He was speaking on the sidelines of ‘Pravasi Haryana Sammelan’ organised here by his government for people who have origins in the northern state but have settled down in Bihar. “The country-wide BJP wave is there for all to see. The party’s stunning performance in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is the latest example. A thumping majority in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a foregone conclusion,” Khattar said.

The CM also ridiculed Uttar Pradesh leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for crying foul over their defeat in the recently held civic polls and demanding the return of ballot papers. “Haryana and Bihar share an old relationship and I want both the states to prosper. Faridabad has a large population of Biharis and the Chhath Puja was recently celebrated there with great fervour,” he said.

Khattar also claimed that Haryana was among the fastest growing states in the country, with a per capita income higher than the national average. Referring to his three-year-old rule, Khattar said, “In terms of ease of doing business, we have moved from the 14th to the sixth position. We have also worked on the social front and the sex ratio in the state has risen from 840 to 937.”

Khattar said his government was criticised by political parties when it laid down minimum educational qualifications as an eligibility criterion for panchayat polls but the Supreme Court later lauded the decision. “Our decision to introduce education qualification was hailed by the Supreme Court. Now we have suggested the Centre to introduce similar criteria for MLAs and MPs,” he said.

