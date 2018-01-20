Thrown out of Army for theft of two barrels of petrol, Widow of Lt Col wins legal battle for family pension

The AFT bench observed that prima facie it seemed that disproportionate sentence had been given to the husband of the petitioner. “ The AFT bench observed that prima facie it seemed that disproportionate sentence had been given to the husband of the petitioner. “

In an important judgment, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has granted family pension to the widow of a Lieutenant Colonel who was cashiered out of service in 1995 with no pension benefits, after 30 years of service, on the charge of abetment of theft of two barrels of petrol.

The AFT Bench in New Delhi, comprising Justice VK Shali and Lt Gen SK Singh (retd), have said that family pension is an independent right of a dependent family member. Lt Col S K Malhotra was commissioned in the Army in June 1965 and was cashiered in September 1995. The officer had filed a petition challenging his trial and dismissal but he passed away in 2002 before the court could give a judgment on his petition.

After the death of her husband, Savita Malhotra filed an application in the Army HQs in New Delhi for grant of family pension as she had no means to sustain herself after her husband’s death. The lady approached the AFT which ordered that the Adjutant General’s branch should re-consider her request for pension. However, this was again turned down with the remarks that “Lt Col SK Malhotra was cashiered out of service. This means he was forced out of service in disgrace. Your two children are married and settled. Then hardship situation, therefore, is not extreme”.

The Army had also contended that Lt Col Malhotra had been tried by a court martial and his cashiering from service entailed forfeiture of entire pension benefits. It had also said that the grant of family pension in this case will set a “unhealthy precedence”.

Commenting adversely on the order of the Army HQs, the AFT has said that the widow was asking for pension to sustain herself for the 30 years of service her husband had put in the Army. “The children are married and settled does not imply that the widow does not need anything for her sustenance. The children may or may not support her and thus she cannot be left at their mercy.”

The bench further observed that prima facie it seemed that disproportionate sentence had been given to the husband of the petitioner. “We feel the widow should not be penalised for the wrong of her husband who died when his case was under adjudication by the courts. We have also noted that the financial loss to the government by the illegal sale of two barrels of petrol would not justify penalising the widow with her lifetime entitlement of family pension,” the bench said.

Observing that the Army HQs was harsh in rejecting the mercy plea of the widow, the Bench said it is the duty of the armed forces to look after the widows after the death of their husbands and they cannot shy away from this responsibility.

