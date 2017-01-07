Through video-conferencing, women discuss demonetisation with Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday reiterated that the Centre’s demonetisation move was aimed to remove black money and corruption for the country’s bright future. She said this while interacting with women from various districts of Uttar Pradesh via video-conferencing under the ‘Udaan’ campaign for the promotion female education from the Meerut University. The women spoke about the hardships they have faced due to demonetisation and wondered whether the move will help improve their lives.

BJP spokesman Chandramohan, who was present at the event, said that the party communicated with around five lakh women. He added that questions were asked about demonetisation, corruption, law and order, hygiene, equality in salaries, power crisis and safety of women at the event. Irani assured the women that ensuring security, equality, medical services, honour, self-respect and empowerment will be the BJP’s priority if it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

She insisted that BJP was the only party, where women get respect and participation in work. She added that they do not get such regard in other parties. which are headed by women.