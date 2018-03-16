Three youths booked for raising pro-Pak slogans in Araria

Araria (Source: Google maps) Araria (Source: Google maps)

Araria Police on Thursday filed an FIR against three local youths for raising “Pakistan zindabad” and “Bharat tere tukde honge” slogans in a video that went viral after the announcement of the Araria bypoll results. The police said the video appeared to have been shot near the house of newly elected RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam.

Araria police station in-charge Deepankar Shriram confirmed the FIR against Adib Raja, Sultan Azmi and Shehzad. They face charges under various provisions of IPC and IT Act.

“The FIR was filed on the basis on my complaint as a video in circulation also reached my mobile phone. Some youths are seen raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ slogans in the video. When we verified the surroundings seen in the video, some locals said it was shot near the residence of RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam,” the police officer said.

He said some other youths seen in the video have not been identified so far.

