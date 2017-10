Three youth were killed in a collision involving their two-wheeler and a government bus at Vadakara, about 50 kms from here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred last night when the KSRTC bus proceeding to Thalassery in Kannur district hit the bike coming from opposite direction around 11 pm near KT bazaar, they said.

Two of them were killed on the spot while the other died on the way to Vadakara government hospital, police said.

