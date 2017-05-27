Three years of NDA rule: Congress attacks government over ‘lack of jobs’

As the Narendra Modi government marked three years of its rule at the Centre, the Congress Friday attacked the government and the Prime Minister for “failing to create jobs for young people, who had contributed to his massive mandate”. In a bid to reinvent itself, the Congress sent 20 top leaders to various cities to address a series of press conferences on the failures of the Modi government. The lack of employment opportunities was at the heart of this media blitz.

Former Union Minister of State (Home) RPN Singh, who was in Mumbai, said, “In his election speeches, Modi would pointedly promise to create 2 crore jobs annually if voted to power. But this has turned out to be a hollow promise. The unemployment rate has only increased during the three years of Modi rule. The Prime Minister has misled the youth of the country.”

“None of the promises made by them (the BJP) during the election campaign have been fulfilled. They promised to bring (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim back to the country, but their own leaders are attending a marriage function of Dawood’s relatives. No action is initiated against them. Petrol and diesel prices have not come down. The government benefitted from fall in crude oil prices, but farmers are not being extended loan waiver. In the last three years, the NDA government has only misled people,” Singh said. “What is the Modi government celebrating about?” he asked.

Hoping to recapture the middle class’s support, the Congress has decided to focus on policy failures of the Modi government, party leaders said. “In the past, we have mounted personal attacks on Modi, but this has backfired. The strategy this time is to spread the word on his government’s failures,” said a Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam led a protest march and unveiled a mock exhibition at Azad Maidan to ‘expose’ the government’s failures. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan was also present.

The Congress also targeted the Prime Minister for stealing credit for projects initiated by the UPA government. “They (the BJP) are now claiming credit for initiatives such as Aadhar, Goods and Services Tax, and MGNREGA, which they had been opposing during the UPA rule. Whether it’s the country’s longest tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir or the bridge over Brahmaputra river, all these projects were initiated by the UPA. Now these people (the BJP) are seeking credit for inaugurating them,” Singh said.

The ex-Union minister also targeted the Modi government over women’s security and rising atrocities against Dalits in the country. He also criticised the government for maligning and defaming Opposition leaders. The Congress’s media blitz was also being seen as an attempt to promote the next generation of Congress leaders.

