Three years of NDA govt: BJP to organise 125 Modifests, focus on PM’s ‘pro-poor image’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-poor image seen as the main reason for BJP’s victories in the recent Assembly polls, the party has decided to make it the focus of the NDA government’s third anniversary celebrations, sources have said. The move is aimed at getting wider acceptance for the party in every corner of the country.

Among the seven programmes the party is planning for the anniversary celebrations, a major part of time and resources would be directed towards organising Modifest in at least 125 locations across the country from May 26 to June 15, BJP leaders said. The other programmes are likely to include meetings between ministers and beneficiaries of government schemes, meetings of intellectuals, exhibitions and awareness programmes in 300 districts.

At least 26,000 letters from the Prime Minister addressing beneficiaries of government schemes will be sent from his office, sources said. “These letters will address beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme and Mudra scheme, among others,” said a BJP leader. All Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and state ministers will visit districts to spread information regarding the welfare measures for the poor initiated by the Modi government, sources said.

Exhibitions organised by the Information and Broadcasting ministry will showcase the government’s outreach programmes and create awareness about its flagship schemes. BJP MPs and MLAs are likely to spend 72 hours at a village in their constituencies ahead of the anniversary programme. Each minister has been asked to list major achievements and salient points of the schemes of the ministry concerned in a booklet. These booklets are likely to be distributed during the anniversary celebrations.

On May 26, the anniversary day, Modi will address a public rally in Guwahati, while BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to address a press meet in the national capital. “The Prime Minister’s speech will be his address to the nation. He is likely to launch important schemes that day,” said a party leader. The Prime Minister will also open India’s longest river bridge that day — the 9.5-km Sadiya-Dhola link across Lohit river.

