Three Years of NDA Government: PM Modi’s biggest failure on agriculture, rural front, says Congress

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh on Saturday lambasted the Modi government at the Centre for its “dismal” performance on economic front in the last three years and said that the “dreams of the dream merchant (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have turned into a nightmare for the people”.

Addressing a press conference here as part of the Congress’s campaign to “expose” the Modi government on completion of its three years in office at the Centre, Ramesh said,” The three years of PM Modi’s rule has resulted in economic downturn owing to drop in agriculture growth, low investment and very less employment generation, the lowest in the last 10 years… His rule is best defined by the phrase, Adhiktam Prachar, Nyuntam Vichar (maximum promotion, minimum thinking)”.

Pointing out the falling agriculture growth, which according to him has dropped from UPA government’s 3.5 per cent to the present 1.7 per cent, the former minister said: “If there is no growth in agriculture, the country will not progress and the gap between urban and rural areas will increase further.”

He also questioned the Centre’s decision to import 60 lakh tonnes of wheat in the last two years while reducing its procurement from local farmers. “Government procurement (of wheat) has come down by 60 lakh tonnes in the last two years which has been compensated by import. This is Make In India in agriculture,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The same has been done in the case of pulses despite a bumper crop last year, he said, adding that import of 50 lakh tonnes of pulses at a rate of Rs 45 per kg on the pretext of maintaining a buffer stock and selling it Rs 250 per kg in retail indicated some kind of “scandal”, he said.

“Who is pocketing the profit, is a big question,” asked Ramesh.

He also criticised Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, saying that while insurance firms collected Rs 16,000 crore from farmers as premium for the crop insurance in the last two years, farmers got only Rs 7,000 crore.

Ramesh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, also hit out at the government for not fulfilling its 2014 poll promise of giving farmers 50 percent profit over the cost of agriculture production as the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“In February 2015, the Modi government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that giving 50 per cent profit over the production cost was not possible,” he said.

Describing Modi as an expert in “re-branding, repackaging and renaming’’, Ramesh said that the Prime Minister appropriated several UPA programmes by changing their names.

“For the first time, there has been a scarcity of employment. The PM had promised two crore jobs every year, but the government figure shows that in 2016, hardly two lakh, and in 2015, hardly 1.5 lakh people got jobs,” he said.

Calling demonestisation a “disaster” as it severely affected small and medium industries, he said that credit was now not going to big industries, resulting in fall in economic activities.

