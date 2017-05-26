Narendra Modi rally in Assam highlights: Dhola Sadiya bridge will be named after singer Bhupen Hazarika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Dhola in Assam on the occasion of the completion of three years in office. He also inaugurated India’s longest road bridge over the Brahmaputra that will cut travel time for commuters by five hours. He announced that the bridge will be named after late singer Bhupen Hazarika, who was born in Sadia.
HIGHLIGHTS
12 noon: Assam has moved ahead in one year under the Sonowal government, says PM
12:02 pm: The bridge will bring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh closer. 165 kilometres have been cut short for commuters, says PM
12:05 pm: The bridge’s construction was delayed because the UPA was elected in 2014. The bridge will be a pillar of economic revolution, says PM
12:09 pm: Because of lesser distance, people will have to pay less for diesel as well. Time is also saved: PM
12:12 pm: We have decided to name the bridge after Bhupen Hazarika, the son of Brahmaputra and Assam’s voice, says PM
12:15 pm: I congratulate Sonowal government for leading development efforts in Assam. I am confident that the state will prosper under his leadership.
- May 26, 2017 at 12:39 pmComplements to whoever thought of naming this bridge after Bhupen Hazarika ,a sin of the soil whose love for his beloved am and Bramhaputra was also matched by his abounding love for his country. Hope this practice becomes followed in future and we dont get to see public places getting named after corrupt politicos.Reply