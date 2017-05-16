Three years of Modi govt: 61 per cent people say expectations have been met

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government completes three years this May Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government completes three years this May

Despite a perceived loss of confidence with regard to issues such as law and order, inflation and employment, at least 60 per cent of Indians believe their expectations from the incumbent Narendra Modi government have been met. This is according to an online poll conducted by LocalCircles, an online citizen engagement platform.

With the BJP-led government completing three years at the Centre, the poll shows that it has “either met or exceeded expectations” of 61 per cent of the people who were surveyed.

Among the parameters considered to evaluate the performance of the Modi government, the survey gave emphasis to the missions launched during the period. Among them, the direct benefit transfer (Pahal) got the highest approval rating, at 47 per cent, followed by Jan Dhan Yojana at 29 per cent. On the other hand, Swachh Bharat and Make in India got just 16 per cent and 8 per cent approval ratings respectively.

Among other issues, inflation, crime against women, unemployment and healthcare were areas where the Modi government scored low ratings. People were largely disappointed by the way their parliamentarians addressed their concerns as well with an overwhelming 69 per cent believing that the elected representatives were not doing enough.

In the survey conducted by LocalCircles, more than 40,000 respondents from nearly 200 cities participated.

On the other hand, the areas where the government scored high ratings included foreign policy issues such as its handling of Pakistan and India’s global influence under the Modi government. The survey also showed that more people were confident about their and their family’s future in the country. It also showed that people were more positive about how the government handled communal issues and infrastructure development.

With regard to the demonetisation scheme announced in November last year, the survey showed that 51 per cent of people believe that the scrapping of old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was a successful exercise. But on the other hand, only 37 per cent believed that demonetisation had reduced corruption in India.

The conflicting numbers tend to suggest that public faith in PM Modi is still high even as the government’s schemes receive poor rating.

Compared to last year, the third annual survey of the government’s performance conducted by LocalCircles shows that the percentage of people who felt that the government met their expectations fell from 46 per cent to 44 per cent. On the other hand the percentage of people dissatisfied rose by 3 per cent to 36 per cent.

“Overall, as change hasn’t come fast enough for most people, there is a decline in citizens’ rating of the government in most areas compared to last year,” said the LocalCircles survey.

