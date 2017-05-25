On govt anniversary, PM Modi rally in Assam

A worker carries a poster to the Khanapara playground in Guwahati, where the PM will address a rally Friday. (Source: Express photo by Dasarath Deka) A worker carries a poster to the Khanapara playground in Guwahati, where the PM will address a rally Friday. (Source: Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

On May 26, when Narendra Modi’s government completes three years, the PM will attend four functions in Assam, including one to inaugurate India’s longest bridge, and culminating in a rally in Guwahati.

“The Prime Minister has chosen to address the nation on May 26 from Guwahati. This is a great honour for Assam and its people. It will also be a red letter day for all of us,” said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The visit would also mark completion of one year in office of Sonowal’s government; the date was Wednesday but the celebrations have been put off until Friday.

Modi will open the 9.15-km Dhola-Sadiya bridge on the Brahmaputra at Sadiya, fly to Gogamukh in Dhemaji district on the north bank to lay the foundation stone for an ICAR research centre, and lay the foundation stone for an AIIMS at Changsari, before addressing a rally in Guwahati.

