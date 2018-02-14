Three years of AAP LIVE UPDATES: Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers to take questions from people

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formed as an offshoot of the India against Corruption Movement and the brainchild of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, completes three years in office today. The party marched into power with an overwhelming majority of 67 seats in a 70-member House in 2015. As of now, however, the party is staring at the possibility of bypolls after the President recently approved the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs last month over holding offices of profit. The matter is currently subjudice.
Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers are scheduled to take questions and feedback from people through social media and phone calls on Wednesday.
The AAP government’s achievements so far include mohalla clinics, provision of free water, reduction of electricity tariffs by half, increasing minimum wages and more classrooms. Promises like regularisation of unauthorised colonies, cleaning the Yamuna, and making Delhi a ‘WiFi city’ remain unfulfilled.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will jointly address a press conference over the AAP’s three years in government.
Manoj Tiwari said, “On one day, we will hold a public meeting on ‘Delhi against corruption’. The AAP came out of the India Against Corruption Movement but now it has become synonymous with corruption, misconduct and dirty politics. It is a government of urban Naxalites and their Vikas Yatra is being seen as Vinash Yatra by the people. Protests and public meetings on education, regularisation of unauthorised colonies and a mahapanchayat on farmers’ issues will also take place.”
In 2015, the AAP had devised a new method of formulating their manifesto. The ‘jan andolan’ announced by the BJP on Monday is along the lines of AAP’s pre-poll initiative. With this new campaign, the BJP seems to be hitting the ground running ahead of the 2019 elections, and in the midst of a possibility of bypolls in 20 Assembly constituencies.
On the other hand, the BJP’s Delhi unit led by its president Manoj Tiwari will hold a massive rally against the AAP government showcasing its alleged failures. Attacking the AAP, Tiwari said its governance has become “synonymous with corruption, misconduct and dirty politics”.
Expressing “shock” at AAP’s plans to take out a “vikas yatra”, Tiwari spelt out BJP’s counter: “On February 14, we will release a white paper on the work done in the last three years. Our party workers will stage demonstrations outside the CM’s residence. We will launch a jan andolan against the AAP government in the next one week. This will include demonstrations outside the CM’s house, campaigns in markets, Metro stations and colleges.”
A song composed and sung by singer Vishal Dadlani will also be released on the occasion. The song, written by party leader Dilip Pandey, will highlight the government’s achievements in health, education and other sectors in the last three years. ‘Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal‘, are the lyrics of the song. Before wresting power in February 2015, the AAP had launched a song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’. Last year, on its second anniversary, the AAP government had released a booklet.
According to the government, people can ask questions from any of the ministers at 011-23348334 and cmdelhi@nic.in. Besides, they can also post their queries on the chief minister’s Facebook account and Twitter from 12 noon to 1 pm. The official said that as per the schedule, all AAP ministers will list achievements of their respective departments for an hour from 11 am to 12 noon on that day.
Blaming Centre for creating hurdles, Kejriwal said they had been able to do only half the work they could have done in the past three years. He also said, “Have faith in us. So far, we have done half the work we could have done in the last three years because they are creating hurdles in our every file. But God is with us as we are moving on the path of truth.”
Interacting with people in the capital, Arvind Kejriwal said he would meet people from Monday to Friday at 10 am at his residence without an appointment. “The government is going to start ‘doorstep delivery of services’ through which people will be able to get various services such as birth certificate, income certificate at their doorstep,” he said.
On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party had organised a ‘Vikas Yatra’ in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to highlight the “good work” done by the Kejriwal government, as part of events to mark its three years in power. All ministers and MLAs interacted with the people in their respective constituencies and apprised them of the works done by the AAP dispensation. With the possibility of bypolls in the city — after the President approved the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs last month— the government has asked all the legislators to interact with people to make sure they know about the “good work” done till now.
The government has constructed 8,000 classrooms and claims to have stopped the annual increase of private school fee by creating a fee anomaly committee. It has started giving out education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh under the ‘Higher Education Guarantee Scheme’. But it has not managed to start a single degree college, against its promise of 20 new ones. “DU is the only affiliating university which could do this. We don’t have control over DU and there are problems on that front,” said an education department official.
Before coming to power, AAP promised 11,000 buses. With the deadline for adding 10,000 buses approaching, the Delhi government has approved the opening of five new bus depots by the end of this year to add 895 buses at Rs 134 crore. Lack of land, the Delhi government argued, has been an obstacle.
The 2015 manifesto had promised the creation of two lakh public toilets. But in the past three years, it has managed to construct only 21,000 community toilets. In fact, DUSIB received Rs 18.86 crore for the purpose from the Centre, of which it utilised only Rs 7.33 crore, with 61 per cent remaining unused. “The mandate for DUSIB is to construct community toilets, but with public toilets, other agencies like MCDs and DDA are also involved,” an official said.
From 105 mohalla clinics last year to 180 now, of which 160 are operational, the Delhi government has identified space to build 668 more. In its 2015 poll manifesto, the party had promised 1,000 such clinics to provide better and free healthcare. A government spokesperson said, “We hope to reach our target for 1,000 mohalla clinics in the coming year.” The government has also approved 97 polyclinics and 2,579 beds in hospitals.
Some of the promises made by the AAP government has remained unfulfilled, like regularisation of unauthorised colonies, cleaning the Yamuna, and making Delhi a ‘WiFi city’. However, among the achievements, the government has listed some old ones, like free water and reduction of electricity tariffs by half.
