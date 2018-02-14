Three years of AAP LIVE UPDATES: Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers to take questions from people

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marched into power with an overwhelming majority in 2015. (In picture: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marched into power with an overwhelming majority in 2015. (In picture: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formed as an offshoot of the India against Corruption Movement and the brainchild of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, completes three years in office today. The party marched into power with an overwhelming majority of 67 seats in a 70-member House in 2015. As of now, however, the party is staring at the possibility of bypolls after the President recently approved the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs last month over holding offices of profit. The matter is currently subjudice.

Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers are scheduled to take questions and feedback from people through social media and phone calls on Wednesday.

The AAP government’s achievements so far include mohalla clinics, provision of free water, reduction of electricity tariffs by half, increasing minimum wages and more classrooms. Promises like regularisation of unauthorised colonies, cleaning the Yamuna, and making Delhi a ‘WiFi city’ remain unfulfilled.

Follow three years of AAP LIVE UPDATES below:

