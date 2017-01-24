Three years later, Himachal tableau to make a comeback to Republic Day parade

After a gap of three years , the tableau of Himachal Pradesh will make a comeback on Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday.

The tableau will present the traditional art form of Himachal Pradesh — the Chamba Rumal.

In front of the tableau, a beautiful statue of a woman doing embroidery work on Chamba Rumal will be on show.

The middle section of the tableau will show Raasleela.

The big Millennium Gate of Chamba town will adorn the rear portion of the tableau.

Chamba Rumal is the finest specimen of pahari art form that flourished in Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh in the 18th century.

The product has been registered for protection under the Intellectual Property Rights Agreements in 2007.