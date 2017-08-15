Three-year wait ends: Bir Talab Deer Park gets three leopards

Sharing information on the development Monday, forest range officer Harbhjan Singh stated that two male and one female leopard have been brought here from the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park Chhatbir. (Representational Image) Sharing information on the development Monday, forest range officer Harbhjan Singh stated that two male and one female leopard have been brought here from the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park Chhatbir. (Representational Image)

After a wait of three years, three leopards have been brought at the mini zoo-cum-deer park situated at Bir Talab in Bathinda. Sharing information on the development Monday, forest range officer Harbhjan Singh stated that two male and one female leopard have been brought here from the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park Chhatbir. He added that the public can catch a glimpse of the leopards from September onwards.

An announcement regarding this was made when the Deer Park was inagurated in January 2014. Singh further informed that the forest department received permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2015 for constructing an enclosure for big cats at a cost of Rs 79 lakh.

Thereafter, in February 2017, the forest department received permission from the CZA to shift the leopards. Following the CZA guidelines, the leopards have been shifted from Chhatbir Zoo to Bir Talab Bathinda.

