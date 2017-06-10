Three-year old girl kidnapped from Silchar found in Meghalaya town

While four persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case, the police have not been able to trace the housemaid who had disappeared with the girl.(Image source: Change.org) While four persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case, the police have not been able to trace the housemaid who had disappeared with the girl.(Image source: Change.org)

A three-year old girl, daughter of a professor at the Assam University in Silchar in southern Assam, who was kidnapped by the housemaid on June 5, was finally recovered from a barber’s shop in Khliehriat in Meghalaya on Saturday, about 130 km away.

“One person had taken the girl to a barber’s shop at Khliehriat, the headquarters of East Jaintia district in Meghalaya, left her there and hurriedly disappeared. While the barber raised an alarm, local people called up the helpline number that was circulated in the adjoining districts, with the local police taking custody of the girl and later handing her over to her parents,” Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan said from Silchar.

While four persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case, the police have not been able to trace the housemaid who had disappeared with the girl – Trisha alias Shubhomita – from a quarter in the Assam University campus in Silchar while her parents were away on June 5.

“Immediately upon receipt of a phone call from Khliehriat at around 4:30 PM, a team of policemen along with the girl’s parents left for the place. The girl was reunited with her parents at around 7 PM,” SP Roushan informed.

The police, which had picked up about 25 persons for interrogation, had on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any person providing information leading to the girl’s recovery.

