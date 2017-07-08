Three-year-old girl cries ‘tears of blood’, father looks towards KCR, PM Modi for help

Hyderabad: Three-year-old Ahana cries tears of blood,terrifies parents and doctors Hyderabad: Three-year-old Ahana cries tears of blood,terrifies parents and doctors

A three-year-old girl in Hyderabad has been diagnosed with a strange medical condition. She cries tears of blood. Literally.

Ahana started having nose bleeds about 16 months ago, but now bleeds from her mouth, ears and private parts as well, news agency ANI reported. Dr. Sirisha, who tends to Ahana at a private hospital in Hyderabad, told ANI that the girl may be suffering from a rare disease called Hematidrosis in which a patient sweats blood. After treatment began, her bleeding has reduced, the doctor added.

“She required multiple transfusions and recurrent admissions. One’s physical health is badly affected with this and she is a child. It has not permanently been cured but process is on,” the doctor said.

Ahana’s father, Mohammed Afzal told ANI that the doctors have no answer when he inquires about a permanent cure for the disease.

“My daughter’s problem started when she had a nosebleed, aged one. At that time she was suffering from pneumonia. When I question doctors on her permanent cure, they don’t have an answer,” Afzal said.

He said he looks towards Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help regarding his daughter’s treatment.

Hematidrosis is extremely rare and very few cases have been reported. In a case report, doctors at the IPGMER and SSKM hospital wrote that a primary cause for the condition is the rupturing of the capillary blood vessels that feed the sweat glands causing them to exude blood along with sweat. While patients under extreme physical or mental stress are likely to experience the condition, there have been cases where such a probability might not exist. Although the condition is not considered life-threatening, it is serious and has to be treated immediately.

