Three women pilots of IAF set to fly frontline military jets

Women cadets in the Indian Airforce, (Above). Currently, the three women pilots are flying Hawk advanced jet trainers. (File)

The first three women fighter pilots of the country are set to script history next month when they will fly military jets after completing a strenuous training in the coming three weeks. Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh were commissioned as flying officers in July last year, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.

“You will be glad to know that their performance has been on par with other pilots despite the strenuous and demanding nature of flying,” Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa said addressing a press conference.

A senior IAF official involved in the training of the three women pilots said they will steer the combat jets next month.

Currently, the three women pilots are flying Hawk advanced jet trainers.

The IAF chief said the next batch of three women trainee pilots has been selected for the fighter stream in July and is presently undergoing stage-2 of fighter pilot training. “On successful completion of training, the three women fighter pilots will be commissioned into the fighter stream in December this year,” Dhanoa said.

