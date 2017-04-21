Three women naxals arrested in joint operation by Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh police

The Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh police in a joint operation arrested three women naxals from the jungle near Sandra village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, police said. “A joint anti-naxal operation was conducted at Sandra village on Thursday (April 20) based on an intelligence input. On spotting the police team the three women started running. They were later arrested,” said a release issued by the Gadchiroli police.

During interrogation, it came to the fore that the women were naxalites and involved in blasts and murder cases, said the release. They have been identified as Maini alias Jimo unga Lati (32), Sarita alias Mule Katta Madkam (23) and Pakli alias Kari Budhu Gade (28).

All the women are residents of Chhattisgarh, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now