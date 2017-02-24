Three women found murdered in Jalandhar

According to the police, when Jagjit Singh’s son Amarinder returned home, he found the door locked from inside and heard loud shrieks of his wife Pammi. (Representational image) According to the police, when Jagjit Singh’s son Amarinder returned home, he found the door locked from inside and heard loud shrieks of his wife Pammi. (Representational image)

Three women, two of them related to a prominent businessman from Jalandhar, were found dead at his house in a posh locality here on Thursday. The incident took place at the house of Jagjit Singh Jaggi Loomba, who owns a petrol pump and a casting firm.

Though cupboards were found open and belongings scattered when police reached the house, they are not ruling out a conspiracy since the CCTV cameras installed just outside the house had stopped working just two days ago. The jewellery worn by the victims at the time of the incident and other valuables in the house were found intact.

According to the police, when Jagjit Singh’s son Amarinder returned home, he found the door locked from inside and heard loud shrieks of his wife Pammi. When he broke open the door, he found his mother Daljit Kaur (55) and neighbour Khushwinder (in her 30s) dead and Pammi seriously injured. He alerted the police and took Pammi to a private hospital where she later died.

SHO Prince Singh said the walls bore bullet marks while empty cartridges lay scattered on the blood-splattered floor.

A senior police officer said it seemed a case of “personal enmity” because entry in the house appeared friendly. The police said the target was Daljit Kaur and her daughter-in-law Pammi. Police sources said women were brutally thrashed before being shot. Some iron rods were also found at the crime scene, they said.