Three wanted in Bengal TMC leader’s murder case held

A team of West Bengal CID and Firozabad Police on Sunday arrested three people wanted in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Upadhyay, from Linepar police station area. Forty-five-year-old Upadhyay, who was the chairperson of the Bhadreswar Municipality in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, was shot dead by masked miscreants while he was returning home on a motorcycle on November 21.

Linepar station officer Jeet Bahadur Singh said that Raju Kumar Shaw, Babban Yadav and Prabhu Narayan Chaudhary, all residents of Bhadreswar, had been arrested from Linepar market, where they had gone shopping.

“The three had come to Firozabad around two days back. They knew a few people here and told them that they had come here to visit the Taj Mahal,” he added. The station officer further said that the accused have been taken into custody, and will be produced before a magistrate on Monday to seek their transit remand to West Bengal.

