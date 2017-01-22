Three Vietnamese nationals arrested in Delhi for smuggling in 3 kg cocaine

The three accused, T Hach Thi Thanh (36), Phan Van Soan (27) and Van Taon Do (39), were arrested from a hotel near Paharganj The three accused, T Hach Thi Thanh (36), Phan Van Soan (27) and Van Taon Do (39), were arrested from a hotel near Paharganj

The Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three Vietnamese nationals, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling 3 kg cocaine into the country on Saturday.

The three accused, T Hach Thi Thanh (36), Phan Van Soan (27) and Van Taon Do (39), were arrested from a hotel near Paharganj. The woman, Thanh, and her partner, Soan, had arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport by an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Friday evening, police said.

According to Deputy Director General (north) Rajinderpal Singh, following an intelligence input, officials followed the duo to a hotel. “Members of our team hired a cab from the airport and followed them. As soon as they reached the hotel, the third Vietnamese national, who appeared to be staying there, came down to receive them,” said Singh.

That’s when the team moved in on the accused. On searching the luggage of Thanh and Soan, officials recovered 3 kg cocaine. The drugs were concealed in a multi-layered plastic sheet kept in a cavity inside the bag, Singh said.

Sources said such a large quantity of cocaine can fetch up to Rs 20 crore.

According to officials, Taon Do told them he had been staying at the hotel since January 16 and had also delivered a consignment to a foreign national in the city. About 450 grams of the sedative methaqualone was also recovered from his room, officials said.

Soan has, in the past, visited countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Togo for the same reason, officials said.

In another case, an NCB team intercepted two people near Jahangirpuri Metro station and found them carrying 14 kg of hashish, meticulously concealed in the back seat of their car, a hatchback.

During interrogation, the accused said they had brought the hashish from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. They said they were carrying the drugs for a Faridabad-based man, who was also arrested later, Zonal Director, NCB Delhi zonal unit, Madho Singh, said.