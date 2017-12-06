Three undertrials escape from Kangra prison

Three undertrials, one of them accused of murder and the other two of rape, escaped from Kangra’s Modern Central Jail on early Wednesday morning. All the prisoners are said to be of Nepali origin. They have been identified as Leela Dhar (22), Pratap Singh (27) and Prem Bahadur (22).

As per initial reports, the prisoners scaled the jail’s outer wall by using some construction material lying inside the prison compound. The material was being used for an under-construction prison block.

Director General of police, Somesh Goyal, confirming the jailbreak, said: “We have sounded an alert in the adjoining districts of Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur to nab the accused. A case has also been registered at Boileau Ganj police station.”

He admitted it was a case of sheer negligence by the staff posted on night duty.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Soumya Sambasivan was at the spot to supervise the investigations.

This was the first recorded instance of jailbreak in Kangra. The last recorded case is on April 17,2014, when two persons escaped from a jail in Kullu.

Before this, there were jailbreak cases at Hamirpur and Mandi.

