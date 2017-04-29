Three unclaimed suitcases found at Chennai airport

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:April 29, 2017 10:10 am
Three unclaimed suitcases triggered a security scare at the Chennai airport on Saturday. Security personnel found the suitcases at three separate places in the airport including the car park area.
CISF officials said personnel of the bomb disposal squad accompanied by sniffer dogs safely recovered the suitcases for further examination.
The incident caused a flutter and vigil was stepped up at the airport.
