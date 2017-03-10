Three ultras held in Chhattisgarh in separate incidents

Three naxals, including two women, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

While the women cadres Tati Bheema and Kunjam Somdi were arrested from Usoor police station area, another ultra Hapka Sannu (20) was held from Naimed police station limits yesterday, a senior police official said.

A joint team of District Force and CRPF’s 229th battalion had launched a search operation on March 7 towards Gunjaparti, Nadpalli Pawarguda, Galgam and other villages in Usoor area, located around 450 kms away from the state capital.

While a patrolling team was advancing through forest of Gunjaparti, they heard sound of crackers and spotted some women naxals trying to escape into the forest. After a short chase, a woman cadre, later identified as Tati, was rounded up.

Articles like muzzle loading gun, gun powder, splinters and Maoist uniform were recovered from her. During her questionning, she revealed the location of her colleague Somdi who was hiding in village, following which she was arrested, the official said.

A .303 rifle, 41 live rounds and Maoist uniform were seized from her possession. Police have recovered electronic detonators, materials used in making IEDs, Maiost uniforms, bags, naxal literature and other commodities of daily use were recovered from the area.

In a separate incident, Sannu, wanted in connection with many cases including murder, was apprehended from Ghumra village jungle by a joint team of District Force and CRPF’s 222nd battalion.