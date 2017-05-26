Three times on Thursday, Fadnavis said he felt shielded

Soon after he exited his crash-landed chopper Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he felt protected by the blessings of the people of Maharashtra. “The blessings of 11.2 crore people of Maharashtra is my shield. Don’t worry. Nothing will happen to me,” he said, also invoking goddess Bhavani and Pandharpur deity Vithal.

Soon after the landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah spoke to Fadnavis about his well-being. Speaking to The Indian Express, the CM said, “The helicopter took off as usual. But shortly after, one could sense it was being pulled downwards. Yes, a major accident was averted and given the constraints and difficult terrain, the pilot tried his best. As a result, it turned into a small accident.”

Saying it would be premature to talk about the reasons, he said, “It was evident that a major accident was averted. My team members add I are fine.”

Incidentally, twice earlier in the day, he had been warned by villagers to watch out for tree branches that could fall on him. In Halgara before and after his interaction with villagers, locals warned him against standing under trees with overhanging branches. The CM told those gathered their blessings were with him and he felt protected. “When I am amidst you I have nothing to worry. Your well wishes work as my shield,” he said.

At the time of the emergency landing, Fadnavis’s wife Amruta and daughter Divija were at home in Mumbai.

